Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.89, close to its 52-week high of $137.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.56, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released today, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.28, close to its 52-week high of $51.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Aptose Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $53.67 average price target, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.