Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Keros Therapeutics (KROS), uniQure (QURE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Keros Therapeutics (KROS – Research Report), uniQure (QURE – Research Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith assigned a Buy rating to Keros Therapeutics on June 22 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Keros Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.25, which is a 95.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report issued on June 22, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.94, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.50, which is a 102.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics on June 22. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.83, close to its 52-week high of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 49.4% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.27, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

