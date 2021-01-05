January 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIAResearch Report), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRAResearch Report) and AbCellera Biologics (ABCLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Kazia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 73.3% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Kazia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 45.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $37.86 average price target, implying a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Gal Munda maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.10, close to its 52-week low of $37.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is ranked #592 out of 7185 analysts.

AbCellera Biologics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.50, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

