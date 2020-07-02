July 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALVResearch Report) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 46.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, which is an 118.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for scPharmaceuticals with a $13.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019