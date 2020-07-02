Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV – Research Report) and scPharmaceuticals (SCPH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 46.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, which is an 118.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for scPharmaceuticals with a $13.00 average price target.

