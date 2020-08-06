Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ – Research Report), Moderna (MRNA – Research Report) and Immunomedics (IMMU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $173.50, which is a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $166.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on Moderna yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.38, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained a Buy rating on Immunomedics yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.38, close to its 52-week high of $44.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Immunomedics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.78, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

