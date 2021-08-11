August 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVAResearch Report), Ocular Therapeutix (OCULResearch Report) and AbbVie (ABBVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics on June 29 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 34.1% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iovance Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.70, representing a 46.5% upside. In a report issued on June 29, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix on July 22 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, representing an 118.0% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

AbbVie (ABBV)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie on July 26 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.82, close to its 52-week high of $119.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 79.3% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, United Parcel, and Air Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.08, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on July 26, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

