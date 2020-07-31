July 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Infinity Pharma (INFI), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Infinity Pharma (INFIResearch Report), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEResearch Report) and Alimera (ALIMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Infinity Pharma today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 56.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $2.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 250.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Dawson James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Alimera (ALIM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 47.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Alimera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019