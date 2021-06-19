June 19, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Incyte (INCY)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Incyte (INCYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on June 11, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Incyte. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.83.

