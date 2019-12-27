Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Immunomedics (IMMU), Nabriva (NBRV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immunomedics (IMMU – Research Report) and Nabriva (NBRV – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.67, close to its 52-week high of $22.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Immunomedics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on December 20, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $10.17 average price target.

