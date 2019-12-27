December 27, 2019   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Immunomedics (IMMU), Nabriva (NBRV)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immunomedics (IMMUResearch Report) and Nabriva (NBRVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.67, close to its 52-week high of $22.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Immunomedics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on December 20, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $10.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019