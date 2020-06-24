Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM), Precigen (PGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM – Research Report) and Precigen (PGEN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.07.

Precigen (PGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Precigen today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.2% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precigen with a $10.50 average price target.

