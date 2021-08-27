August 27, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: HCA Healthcare (HCA)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and HCA Healthcare (HCAResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report issued on August 16, Sarah James from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.04, close to its 52-week high of $255.28.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 76.2% success rate. James covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Health, Tenet Healthcare, and LHC Group.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.06.

