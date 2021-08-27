Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and HCA Healthcare (HCA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report issued on August 16, Sarah James from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.04, close to its 52-week high of $255.28.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 76.2% success rate. James covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Health, Tenet Healthcare, and LHC Group.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.06.

