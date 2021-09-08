Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT – Research Report) and RedHill Biopharma (RDHL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.79, close to its 52-week low of $25.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 41.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.00.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RedHill Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50, which is a 137.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

