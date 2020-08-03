August 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHXResearch Report) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.57.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 49.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.80, which is a 278.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $342.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 71.8% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Sanofi, and UCB SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $419.02 average price target, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF384.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

