Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHXResearch Report), ADMA Biologics (ADMAResearch Report) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.33, which is a 463.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADMA Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.20, which is a 274.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 45.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $9.50 average price target.

