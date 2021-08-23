Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA), Dynavax (DVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA – Research Report) and Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Establishment Labs Holdings with a $86.00 average price target.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18, close to its 52-week high of $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 37.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $19.50 average price target.

