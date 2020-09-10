September 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Dynavax (DVAX), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMDResearch Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 46.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, representing a 218.0% upside. In a report issued on August 28, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $130.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and PTC Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.42, implying a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $182.00 price target.

