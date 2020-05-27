May 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Durect (DRRX), Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Durect (DRRXResearch Report) and Co-Diagnostics (CODXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Durect (DRRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Durect today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Durect is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, which is an 117.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Co-Diagnostics with a $27.67 average price target, a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Maxim Group also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

