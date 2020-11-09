Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and GlycoMimetics (GLYC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.66, close to its 52-week low of $10.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Minerva Neurosciences, and Outlook Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $31.00 average price target, implying a 128.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.56, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 42.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $26.67 average price target, representing a 140.7% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 48.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GlycoMimetics with a $12.00 average price target.

