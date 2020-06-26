Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: CRH Medical (CRHM), Merus (MRUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CRH Medical (CRHM – Research Report), Merus (MRUS – Research Report) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CRH Medical (CRHM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares opened today at $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 65.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, and Sequans Communications S A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CRH Medical with a $5.64 average price target.

Merus (MRUS)

Merus received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merus with a $20.00 average price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.53, close to its 52-week high of $76.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.63, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

