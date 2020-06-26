June 26, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: CRH Medical (CRHM), Merus (MRUS)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CRH Medical (CRHMResearch Report), Merus (MRUSResearch Report) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

CRH Medical (CRHM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares opened today at $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 65.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, and Sequans Communications S A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CRH Medical with a $5.64 average price target.

Merus (MRUS)

Merus received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merus with a $20.00 average price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.53, close to its 52-week high of $76.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.63, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

