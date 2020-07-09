Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Cormedix (CRMD), AC Immune SA (ACIU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), AC Immune SA (ACIU – Research Report) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cormedix, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares opened today at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Cormedix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on AC Immune SA today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

AC Immune SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 47.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.63.

