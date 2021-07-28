July 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bristol Myers (BMY), Centene (CNC)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMYResearch Report) and Centene (CNCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released yesterday, Geoff Meacham from Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.49, close to its 52-week high of $68.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.4% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Janux Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $71.33 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Centene (CNC)

Bank of America Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck maintained a Buy rating on Centene yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischbeck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Fischbeck covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bright Health Group, Tenet Healthcare, and Universal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centene is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

