Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), CureVac (CVAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report), CureVac (CVAC – Research Report) and Globus Medical (GMED – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.38, implying a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

CureVac (CVAC)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on CureVac, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CureVac with a $86.50 average price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

Needham analyst David Saxon reiterated a Buy rating on Globus Medical today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.72, close to its 52-week high of $68.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is ranked #1375 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.43, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

