October 19, 2021

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAIResearch Report), Sio Gene Therapies (SIOXResearch Report) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.05, close to its 52-week low of $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 30.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $86.00 average price target.

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Sio Gene Therapies today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 36.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sio Gene Therapies with a $7.67 average price target.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings with a $5.50 average price target.

