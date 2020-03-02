Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Biogen (BIIB), Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on February 28, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $308.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $336.00.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings on February 28 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

