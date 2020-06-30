Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM – Research Report) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.80.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.70, close to its 52-week high of $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $15.86 average price target, which is a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

