June 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSEResearch Report) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 51.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.08, close to its 52-week low of $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 211.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.27, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 51.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $6.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019