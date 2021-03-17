March 17, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report), Cabaletta Bio (CABAResearch Report) and Curis (CRISResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellectar Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AVEO Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75, an 89.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabaletta Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

Curis (CRIS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Curis, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.7% and a 59.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Curis with a $16.00 average price target.

