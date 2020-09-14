Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA – Research Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics on September 11 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $33.60 average price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.50, representing a 141.3% upside. In a report issued on September 4, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

