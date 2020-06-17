Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Argenx Se (ARGX), Immunomedics (IMMU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX – Research Report), Immunomedics (IMMU – Research Report) and GlycoMimetics (GLYC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se on June 15 and set a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $219.29, close to its 52-week high of $242.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 72.5% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orchard Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, and Passage Bio.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $237.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

In a report issued on June 15, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Emergent Biosolutions, and CytomX Therapeutics.

GlycoMimetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, representing a 293.1% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.