June 17, 2020

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Argenx Se (ARGX), Immunomedics (IMMU)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGXResearch Report), Immunomedics (IMMUResearch Report) and GlycoMimetics (GLYCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se on June 15 and set a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $219.29, close to its 52-week high of $242.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 72.5% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orchard Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, and Passage Bio.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $237.63.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

In a report issued on June 15, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Emergent Biosolutions, and CytomX Therapeutics.

GlycoMimetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, representing a 293.1% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

