March 29, 2021

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: AngioDynamics (ANGO), Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AngioDynamics (ANGOResearch Report), Ocuphire Pharma (OCUPResearch Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.12, close to its 52-week high of $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

AngioDynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 18.2% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocuphire Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, which is a 232.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.98, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.75, implying a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

