June 20, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Danaher (DHR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AmerisourceBergen (ABCResearch Report), Danaher (DHRResearch Report) and Lantheus (LNTHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

In a report issued on June 17, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 62.6% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Cardinal Health, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AmerisourceBergen with a $132.56 average price target, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Danaher (DHR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Buy rating on Danaher on June 17 and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $256.97, close to its 52-week high of $261.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 79.1% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Danaher with a $296.36 average price target, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on June 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $288.00 price target.

Lantheus (LNTH)

In a report issued on June 18, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Lantheus, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.62, close to its 52-week high of $25.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 67.5% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Treace Medical Concepts, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantheus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.33.

