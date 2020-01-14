Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC – Research Report) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.36, close to its 52-week high of $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -1.9% and a 40.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 52.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.20, implying a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

