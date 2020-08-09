August 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLOResearch Report), Assembly Biosciences (ASMBResearch Report) and AC Immune SA (ACIUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics on August 5 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.67, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

In a report issued on August 5, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Akero Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $43.00 average price target, which is a 94.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford maintained a Buy rating on AC Immune SA on August 6 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Welford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Qiagen, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AC Immune SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019