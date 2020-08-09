Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO – Research Report), Assembly Biosciences (ASMB – Research Report) and AC Immune SA (ACIU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics on August 5 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.67, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

In a report issued on August 5, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Akero Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $43.00 average price target, which is a 94.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford maintained a Buy rating on AC Immune SA on August 6 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Welford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Qiagen, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AC Immune SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

