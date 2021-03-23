March 23, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKROResearch Report), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGXResearch Report) and RAPT Therapeutics (RAPTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 41.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.00, which is an 89.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.09, close to its 52-week high of $32.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Protagonist Therapeutics with a $37.33 average price target, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

RAPT Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

