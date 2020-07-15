July 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), Eyegate (EYEG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBAResearch Report) and Eyegate (EYEGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 42.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $15.86 average price target.

Eyegate (EYEG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eyegate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

