May 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Aerie Pharma (AERI), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released yesterday, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.67, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 40.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $32.56 average price target, implying a 102.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.50, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 45.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $40.67 average price target, representing a 362.2% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019