October 1, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Addus Homecare (ADUS), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Addus Homecare (ADUSResearch Report), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATBResearch Report) and Epizyme (EPZMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addus Homecare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.93, close to its 52-week low of $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019