June 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), Inari Medical (NARI)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 1Life Healthcare (ONEMResearch Report), Inari Medical (NARIResearch Report) and Epizyme (EPZMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report released today, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare and a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1Life Healthcare with a $29.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inari Medical (NARI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Inari Medical today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is ranked #2433 out of 6702 analysts.

Inari Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.25.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, representing a 49.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019