Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report issued on May 12, Ashik Musaddi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF432.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $410.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Musaddi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, and M&G Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $471.80, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF450.00 price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kai Klose maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen on May 12 and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.40.

Klose has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Klose is ranked #1483 out of 7505 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.39, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR56.00 price target.

