Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Hadley Cohen reiterated a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG on July 30 and set a price target of CHF90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.05.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.11, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Commerzbank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF93.00 price target.

