August 12, 2021

Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Swiss Re AG (SSREFResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Hadley Cohen reiterated a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG on July 30 and set a price target of CHF90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohen is ranked #2187 out of 7620 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.11, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Commerzbank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF93.00 price target.

