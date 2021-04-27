Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: SL Green Realty (SLG), Regions Financial (RF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on SL Green Realty (SLG – Research Report) and Regions Financial (RF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

SL Green Realty (SLG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty on April 23 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.51, close to its 52-week high of $77.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 72.8% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SL Green Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $73.00, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Regions Financial (RF)

In a report released yesterday, David George from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Regions Financial, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.11, close to its 52-week high of $22.61.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 72.6% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regions Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.79, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

