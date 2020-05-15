Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Saratoga Investment (SAR), Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Saratoga Investment (SAR – Research Report) and Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Alexander covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TriplePoint Venture Growth, Owl Rock Capital, and Solar Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Saratoga Investment with a $20.25 average price target, representing a 49.1% upside. In a report issued on May 7, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

CIBC analyst Dean Wilkinson maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Wilkinson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as RioCan Real Estate Investment, Artis Real Estate Investment, and Morguard (OTC).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mng with a $41.12 average price target, implying a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.