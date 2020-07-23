Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: RLI (RLI), Meta Financial Group (CASH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RLI (RLI – Research Report) and Meta Financial Group (CASH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

RLI (RLI)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on RLI, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 59.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RLI with a $100.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meta Financial Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.