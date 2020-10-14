Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Radian Group (RDN), Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Radian Group (RDN – Research Report) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Radian Group (RDN)

In a report issued on October 12, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Radian Group, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.8% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radian Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.86, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on October 7, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report issued on October 12, Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bokhmat is ranked #2140 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $97.34 average price target, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

