October 14, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Radian Group (RDN), Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Radian Group (RDNResearch Report) and Swiss Re AG (SSREFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Radian Group (RDN)

In a report issued on October 12, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Radian Group, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.8% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radian Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.86, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on October 7, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report issued on October 12, Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bokhmat is ranked #2140 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $97.34 average price target, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019