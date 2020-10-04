October 4, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Network International Holdings (NWKLFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Network International Holdings (NWKLF)

Barclays analyst James Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Network International Holdings on May 21 and set a price target of £5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 52.8% success rate. Goodman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Amadeus IT Group, S.A., Ingenico Group – GCS, and Temenos.

Network International Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.51.

, , ,
