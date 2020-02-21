Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: National General Holdings (NGHC), Office Properties Income (OPI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on National General Holdings (NGHC – Research Report), Office Properties Income (OPI – Research Report) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

National General Holdings (NGHC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on National General Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National General Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Office Properties Income (OPI)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Office Properties Income, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.59, close to its 52-week high of $35.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Medical REIT, Global Net Lease, and The RMR Group.

Office Properties Income has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.25.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.13, close to its 52-week high of $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hannon Armstrong with a $38.67 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

