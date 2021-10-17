October 17, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Morgan Stanley (MS), Truist Financial (TFC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Morgan Stanley (MSResearch Report), Truist Financial (TFCResearch Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (KWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

In a report issued on October 15, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.14, close to its 52-week high of $105.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Franklin Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morgan Stanley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.57, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on October 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report issued on October 15, John Pancari from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.34, close to its 52-week high of $62.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.2% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.33, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $72.00 price target.

Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath maintained a Buy rating on Kennedy-Wilson on October 15 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.64, close to its 52-week high of $22.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 63.8% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Four Corners Property, Community Healthcare, and Alexandria Equities.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kennedy-Wilson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

