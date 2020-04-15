Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Lendingtree (TREE), Citigroup (C)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lendingtree (TREE – Research Report) and Citigroup (C – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $198.72.

Kelly has an average return of 14.2% when recommending Lendingtree.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #634 out of 6438 analysts.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.14, a 53.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Citigroup (C)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citigroup with a $65.88 average price target, implying a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

