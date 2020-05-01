May 1, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF), Mediobanca (MDIBY)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPFResearch Report) and Mediobanca (MDIBYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

Helgeland Sparebank received a Buy rating and an NOK85.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helgeland Sparebank with a $8.24 average price target.

Mediobanca (MDIBY)

In a report released yesterday, Simona Pasero from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mediobanca, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #6070 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediobanca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.78.

