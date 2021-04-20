Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: F.N.B. (FNB), Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on F.N.B. (FNB – Research Report), Wintrust Financial (WTFC – Research Report) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

F.N.B. (FNB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on F.N.B. yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.87, close to its 52-week high of $13.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F.N.B. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.70, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.40, close to its 52-week high of $87.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Wintrust Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.33, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.74, close to its 52-week high of $96.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinnacle Financial Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.